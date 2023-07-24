The Houston Astros (56-44) and Texas Rangers (59-41) clash in AL West action, on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Bielak (5-5) for the Astros and Jon Gray (6-5) for the Rangers.

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (5-5, 3.46 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.31 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak (5-5) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed one hit in 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 3.46 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .259.

He has earned a quality start two times in 11 starts this season.

Bielak has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 103 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing eight hits.

The 31-year-old has a 3.31 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings during 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to opposing batters.

Gray has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray is looking to pick up his 16th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

The 31-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.31), 27th in WHIP (1.181), and 53rd in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Jon Gray vs. Astros

He will match up with an Astros offense that ranks 15th in the league with 842 total hits (on a .248 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .410 (13th in the league) with 124 total home runs (10th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Astros this season, Gray has pitched eight innings, giving up six earned runs on eight hits while striking out six.

