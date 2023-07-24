Monday's contest between the Houston Astros (56-44) and Texas Rangers (59-41) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 24.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (6-5, 3.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Brandon Bielak (5-5, 3.46 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Astros have come up short of covering the spread in the two of their past 10 games that had a set runline.

The Astros have won in 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Houston has come away with a win 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (465 total, 4.7 per game).

The Astros have the second-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule