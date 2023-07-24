Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .250 with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 89th in slugging.

In 64 of 99 games this season (64.6%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.2%).

He has homered in 16 games this year (16.2%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In 40 games this season (40.4%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 47 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .247 AVG .252 .340 OBP .346 .379 SLG .452 10 XBH 21 6 HR 10 26 RBI 37 26/23 K/BB 28/30 4 SB 0

