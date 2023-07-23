Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yainer Diaz -- batting .265 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .262 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and six walks.
- In 35 of 57 games this year (61.4%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (15.8%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (35.1%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 21 of 57 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|.289
|AVG
|.241
|.310
|OBP
|.261
|.614
|SLG
|.375
|11
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|9
|14/2
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.91 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics are sending Medina (3-7) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.79 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
