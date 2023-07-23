Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .150 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .242 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

In 65.5% of his 87 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In 11.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.4% of his games this year, Pena has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season (36 of 87), with two or more runs nine times (10.3%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .227 AVG .256 .304 OBP .286 .374 SLG .389 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 16 RBI 17 29/13 K/BB 53/6 7 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings