Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .225.
- Meyers has gotten a hit in 37 of 70 games this season (52.9%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (17.1%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (10.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Meyers has an RBI in 15 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.174
|AVG
|.271
|.268
|OBP
|.341
|.312
|SLG
|.441
|7
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|30/10
|2
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.91 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina (3-7 with a 5.79 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
