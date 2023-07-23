The Houston Astros (55-44) will look for continued power from a batter on a hot streak versus the Oakland Athletics (28-73) on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Alex Bregman is on a three-game homer streak.

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (6-7) versus the Athletics and Luis Medina (3-7).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-7, 4.35 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (3-7, 5.79 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (6-7) will take the mound for the Astros, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, a 3.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.319 in 18 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Brown has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Hunter Brown vs. Athletics

The Athletics rank 30th in MLB with a .221 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 30th in the league (.357) and 95 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Athletics in two games, and they have gone 9-for-46 with a double, a home run and four RBI over 13 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

The Athletics are sending Medina (3-7) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.79 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 65 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.79, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing batters have a .263 batting average against him.

Medina has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Medina will look to build on a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 13 outings this season.

Luis Medina vs. Astros

He will match up with an Astros offense that is batting .249 as a unit (17th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .411 (13th in the league) with 122 total home runs (11th in MLB action).

Medina has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out five against the Astros this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.