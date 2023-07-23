Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Athletics on July 23, 2023
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Tucker and others in this game.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 107 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .302/.378/.517 so far this season.
- Tucker has recorded at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with six doubles, four home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 21
|3-for-4
|3
|3
|4
|12
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Rockies
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 96 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .252/.344/.423 slash line so far this season.
- Bregman takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 18
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Tony Kemp Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
Kemp Stats
- Tony Kemp has 52 hits with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs, 28 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .210/.301/.302 on the season.
Kemp Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 20
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 19
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Tony Kemp or other Athletics players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.