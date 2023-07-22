Tyrrell Hatton will be among those playing the 2023 The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom at Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 20-23.

Tyrrell Hatton will be among those playing the 2023 The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom at Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 20-23.

Tyrrell Hatton Insights

Hatton has finished under par 12 times and scored 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in eight of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Hatton has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Hatton has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

Hatton has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Hatton has made the cut in nine tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 16 -7 277 0 18 5 8 $8.3M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In Hatton's past nine appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 18th.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club will play at 7,383 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,005.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Hatton has played in the past year has been 25 yards shorter than the 7,383 yards Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Hatton's Last Time Out

Hatton finished in the 52nd percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of par.

He shot well to finish in the 97th percentile on par 4s at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 40 holes.

Hatton was better than only 15% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Hatton recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hatton recorded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Hatton's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the field average of 4.9.

At that last tournament, Hatton's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Hatton ended the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.6.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hatton had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

+2000 Hatton Odds to Win

