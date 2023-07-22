Kyle Tucker and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (97 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics and Paul Blackburn on July 22 at 9:07 PM ET.

He hit three homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 106 hits and an OBP of .380, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Tucker enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .500 with four homers.

In 68.8% of his 96 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

In 15.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has an RBI in 40 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (40.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .264 AVG .337 .349 OBP .406 .429 SLG .594 17 XBH 24 5 HR 12 23 RBI 45 24/22 K/BB 30/23 9 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings