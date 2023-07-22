The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .245.

In 66.3% of his games this season (57 of 86), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (24.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 11.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has an RBI in 23 of 86 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .227 AVG .261 .304 OBP .292 .374 SLG .398 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 16 RBI 17 29/13 K/BB 52/6 7 SB 2

