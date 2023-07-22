When the Houston Astros (55-43) and Oakland Athletics (27-73) face off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday, July 22, Cristian Javier will get the nod for the Astros, while the Athletics will send Paul Blackburn to the hill. The game will start at 9:07 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +165. An 8-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (7-1, 4.39 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (1-2, 5.48 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 37 (58.7%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Astros have a 12-4 record (winning 75% of their games).

Houston has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Athletics have come away with 27 wins in the 98 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 14 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +145 - 2nd

