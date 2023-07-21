Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and six walks.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 35 of 56 games this season (62.5%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (21.4%).
- He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 20 games this year (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 21 of 56 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|.289
|AVG
|.243
|.310
|OBP
|.263
|.614
|SLG
|.378
|11
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|9
|14/2
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.96).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Sears (1-6) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.91), third in WHIP (1.009), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
