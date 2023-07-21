The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.178 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .275 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and 121st in slugging.

In 74.4% of his games this year (58 of 78), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (29.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (5.1%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Dubon has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored at least once 43 times this season (55.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 43 .257 AVG .289 .270 OBP .323 .338 SLG .417 8 XBH 16 1 HR 3 7 RBI 19 17/3 K/BB 27/7 1 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings