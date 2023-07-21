On Friday, Jacob Meyers (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .227.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 69 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.4% of them.

In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has had at least one RBI in 21.7% of his games this season (15 of 69), with two or more RBI six times (8.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .174 AVG .276 .268 OBP .341 .312 SLG .448 7 XBH 13 4 HR 3 9 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 29/9 2 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings