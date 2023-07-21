Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jacob Meyers (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .227.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 69 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.4% of them.
- In 10.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Meyers has had at least one RBI in 21.7% of his games this season (15 of 69), with two or more RBI six times (8.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.174
|AVG
|.276
|.268
|OBP
|.341
|.312
|SLG
|.448
|7
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|29/9
|2
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.96 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (1-6) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.91), third in WHIP (1.009), and 35th in K/9 (8.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.