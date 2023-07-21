Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick and his .788 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Read More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .286.
- McCormick enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .588 with four homers.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 36 of 57 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a home run in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 57), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, McCormick has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (21.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 57 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.299
|AVG
|.275
|.384
|OBP
|.363
|.552
|SLG
|.514
|12
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|20
|24/9
|K/BB
|35/12
|6
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.96).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 34th, 1.009 WHIP ranks third, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th.
