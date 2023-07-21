You can find player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Brent Rooker and others on the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics before their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-6) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Valdez has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks fifth, 1.074 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 15th.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jul. 15 6.1 7 5 5 13 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 6.0 5 2 2 6 2 at Cardinals Jun. 27 6.0 8 4 4 6 3 vs. Mets Jun. 20 8.0 4 2 2 9 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 14 7.0 5 1 1 6 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 103 hits with 24 doubles, 14 home runs, 45 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .298/.376/.488 on the season.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .343 with five doubles, a home run, seven walks and nine RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 2 at Rockies Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 2 8 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 52 walks and 60 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .247/.341/.405 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .239/.332/.467 so far this year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs, 28 walks and 19 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .208/.300/.300 so far this year.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 20 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 19 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Twins Jul. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

