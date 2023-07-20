Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .267 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and six walks.
- In 63.6% of his games this season (35 of 55), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (21.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in nine games this year (16.4%), homering in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this year (36.4%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 21 games this year (38.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.289
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.270
|.614
|SLG
|.389
|11
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|9
|14/2
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.99 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.51 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when the lefty tossed four innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.51 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
