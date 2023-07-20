The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.217 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .276 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 123rd in on base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 74.0% of his 77 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.9% of those games.

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (5.2%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this season (28.6%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.2%) he had more than one.

In 54.5% of his games this year (42 of 77), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 42 .257 AVG .290 .270 OBP .324 .338 SLG .420 8 XBH 16 1 HR 3 7 RBI 19 17/3 K/BB 25/7 1 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings