When the Houston Astros (53-43) and Oakland Athletics (27-71) square of in the series opener at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday, July 20, J.P. France will get the ball for the Astros, while the Athletics will send Hogan Harris to the mound. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +180. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (4-3, 3.31 ERA) vs Harris - OAK (2-3, 6.51 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Astros and Athletics game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 35, or 57.4%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 9-3 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 27 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious eight times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +130 - 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.