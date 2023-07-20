The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick head into the first of a four-game series against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Athletics have +165 odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been set for this matchup.

Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -200 +165 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have compiled a 35-26 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.4% of those games).

Houston has gone 10-4 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.

Houston has played in 96 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-48-1).

The Astros have an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-22 28-21 20-14 30-29 33-33 17-10

