The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (hitting .282 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .247 with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 52 walks.

Bregman has had a hit in 61 of 95 games this year (64.2%), including multiple hits 22 times (23.2%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (13.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has driven in a run in 37 games this season (38.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 46.3% of his games this year (44 of 95), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .247 AVG .246 .340 OBP .344 .379 SLG .415 10 XBH 18 6 HR 7 26 RBI 33 26/23 K/BB 27/29 4 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings