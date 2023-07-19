Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .267 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and six walks.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 55 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 55), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 20 games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 21 of 55 games (38.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.289
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.270
|.614
|SLG
|.389
|11
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|9
|14/2
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.63).
- The Rockies allow the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (8-7 with a 6.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.19), 63rd in WHIP (1.479), and 64th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.