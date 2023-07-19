The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.234 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-6 with an RBI against the Angels.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .276 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 124th in on base percentage, and 120th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Dubon has had a hit in 56 of 76 games this season (73.7%), including multiple hits 23 times (30.3%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (5.3%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has picked up an RBI in 27.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games.

He has scored in 55.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 41 .257 AVG .291 .270 OBP .326 .338 SLG .424 8 XBH 16 1 HR 3 7 RBI 18 17/3 K/BB 24/7 1 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings