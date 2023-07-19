Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker, who went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 101 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .487.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Tucker is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 67.7% of his 93 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Tucker has had an RBI in 38 games this season (40.9%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 93 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.264
|AVG
|.330
|.349
|OBP
|.400
|.429
|SLG
|.540
|17
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|39
|24/22
|K/BB
|28/22
|9
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.63 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (8-7 with a 6.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 20th of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.19), 63rd in WHIP (1.479), and 64th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers.
