Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jacob Meyers (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Angels.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .225.
- Meyers has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.4% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.4% of his games this year, Meyers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 67 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.174
|AVG
|.275
|.268
|OBP
|.344
|.312
|SLG
|.450
|7
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|27/9
|2
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.63).
- The Rockies give up the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 6.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the lefty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.19), 63rd in WHIP (1.479), and 64th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
