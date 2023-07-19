Wednesday's WNBA slate includes Breanna Stewart's New York Liberty (14-4) hosting Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings (11-9) at Barclays Center. Game time is 1:00 PM ET.

New York picked up a 95-87 victory against Indiana in their last game. The team was led by Sabrina Ionescu's 34 points, six rebounds and five assists and Stewart's 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Led by Natasha Howard (28 PTS, 14 REB, 2 STL, 55 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Teaira McCowan (19 PTS, 88.9 FG%), Dallas ended its last matchup winning 107-67 against Minnesota.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-375 to win)

Liberty (-375 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+300 to win)

Wings (+300 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX

Wings Season Stats

In 2023, the Wings are fourth in the league offensively (84.8 points scored per game) and sixth on defense (82 points conceded).

On the glass, Dallas is best in the WNBA in rebounds (39.3 per game). It is best in rebounds allowed (32.9 per game).

The Wings are eighth in the WNBA in assists (19 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Dallas is sixth in the league in committing them (13.2 per game). It is fourth in forcing them (14.4 per game).

The Wings are eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (28.8%).

In 2023 Dallas is fourth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and third-best in defensive 3-point percentage (32.6%).

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings average more points per game at home (85.7) than away (84), and also concede fewer points at home (81.6) than away (82.3).

In 2023 Dallas is pulling down more rebounds at home (41.2 per game) than away (37.6). And it is conceding fewer rebounds at home (30.7) than away (34.6).

The Wings collect 0.2 more assists per game at home (19.1) than on the road (18.9).

This year Dallas is committing more turnovers at home (14.8 per game) than on the road (11.8). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (14.2) than on the road (14.5).

At home the Wings drain 6.4 treys per game, 0.4 less than away (6.8). They shoot 28.3% from beyond the arc at home, 0.9% lower than on the road (29.2%).

This season Dallas is allowing more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (6.6). And it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (32.3%).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Wings have won one out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

The Liberty are 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +300 or more on the moneyline.

Dallas' record against the spread is 10-9-0.

Dallas has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 8.5-point underdog or more this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 25.0% chance of a victory for the Wings.

