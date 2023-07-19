Astros vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 19
The Colorado Rockies (37-58) have a 1-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Houston Astros (52-43) on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.
The probable starters are Brandon Bielak (4-5) for the Astros and Austin Gomber (8-7) for the Rockies.
Astros vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (4-5, 3.79 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-7, 6.19 ERA)
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak
- The Astros' Bielak (4-5) will make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday, July 9 in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.79 and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .274 in 11 games this season.
- He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Bielak has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.
Brandon Bielak vs. Rockies
- The Rockies are batting .253 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .404 (16th in the league) with 91 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rockies in one game, and they have gone 2-for-20 over seven innings.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber
- The Rockies will send Gomber (8-7) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 6.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts over 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.19 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings over 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
- Gomber is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Gomber is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.
- He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.19), 63rd in WHIP (1.479), and 64th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
