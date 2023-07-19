The Colorado Rockies (37-58) have a 1-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Houston Astros (52-43) on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Brandon Bielak (4-5) for the Astros and Austin Gomber (8-7) for the Rockies.

Astros vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (4-5, 3.79 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-7, 6.19 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

The Astros' Bielak (4-5) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday, July 9 in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.79 and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .274 in 11 games this season.

He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Bielak has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Brandon Bielak vs. Rockies

The Rockies are batting .253 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .404 (16th in the league) with 91 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rockies in one game, and they have gone 2-for-20 over seven innings.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

The Rockies will send Gomber (8-7) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 6.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts over 96 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 29-year-old has a 6.19 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings over 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to his opponents.

Gomber is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Gomber is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

This season, the 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.19), 63rd in WHIP (1.479), and 64th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.

