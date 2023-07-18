The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (batting .214 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI), take on starter Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Jake Bird

Jake Bird TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .223.

Meyers has had a hit in 35 of 66 games this season (53.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.7%).

Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (10.6%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (22.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (9.1%).

In 25 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .174 AVG .274 .268 OBP .345 .312 SLG .453 7 XBH 12 4 HR 3 9 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 27/9 2 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings