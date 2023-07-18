Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (52-42) will face off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (36-58) at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 18. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +180 odds to win. Houston is a 2.5-run favorite (at -105 odds). A 12-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Astros vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (6-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Jake Bird - COL (2-1, 3.70 ERA)

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 9-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (81.8% winning percentage).

Houston has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Rockies have come away with 33 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win one times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West -105 - 1st

