How to Watch the Astros vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros square off against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 10th in baseball with 115 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Houston is 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.
- The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.
- Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (445 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Astros' .320 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
- The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-best average in the majors.
- Houston's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.265).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8 against the Seattle Mariners, the righty went three innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Brown is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Brown will try to record his 11th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Bryan Woo
|7/9/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Logan Gilbert
|7/14/2023
|Angels
|W 7-5
|Away
|J.P. France
|-
|7/15/2023
|Angels
|L 13-12
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Reid Detmers
|7/16/2023
|Angels
|W 9-8
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Tyler Anderson
|7/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Jake Bird
|7/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Austin Gomber
|7/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Hogan Harris
|7/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|JP Sears
|7/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Paul Blackburn
|7/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.