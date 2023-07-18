Tuesday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (52-42) versus the Colorado Rockies (36-58) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on July 18.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (6-6, 4.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Jake Bird (2-1, 3.70 ERA).

Astros vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Astros vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 34 out of the 59 games, or 57.6%, in which they've been favored.

Houston is 9-2 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Houston has scored 445 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.77 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule