Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 51 walks.
- Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 64.5% of his games this year (60 of 93), with more than one hit 21 times (22.6%).
- He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has driven in a run in 36 games this year (38.7%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 46.2% of his games this season (43 of 93), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.247
|AVG
|.245
|.340
|OBP
|.343
|.379
|SLG
|.415
|10
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|32
|26/23
|K/BB
|27/28
|4
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Bird (2-1) in his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
