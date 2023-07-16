Cristian Javier and Tyler Anderson will start for their respective teams when the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels play on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 12th in MLB action with 110 total home runs.

Houston is 14th in MLB, slugging .408.

The Astros' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (436 total).

The Astros are 17th in MLB with a .318 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Houston has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

The Astros have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.262).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier (7-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Monday, July 3, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Javier heads into this outing with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Javier enters this game with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels W 7-5 Away J.P. France - 7/15/2023 Angels L 13-12 Away Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 7/16/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Brown - 7/19/2023 Rockies - Away Brandon Bielak - 7/20/2023 Athletics - Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier -

