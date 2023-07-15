Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 95 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .475. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- In 14.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.0%.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.264
|AVG
|.319
|.349
|OBP
|.392
|.429
|SLG
|.521
|17
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|34
|24/22
|K/BB
|26/20
|9
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
