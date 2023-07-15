On Saturday, Jeremy Pena (.225 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .249 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Pena has had a hit in 54 of 81 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.7%).

In 12.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven in a run in 23 games this season (28.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 37 .227 AVG .273 .304 OBP .307 .374 SLG .429 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 16 RBI 17 29/13 K/BB 47/6 7 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings