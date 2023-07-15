Jacob Meyers is available when the Houston Astros take on Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Mariners) he went 0-for-3.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .223 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Meyers has gotten a hit in 34 of 65 games this season (52.3%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 65), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has driven home a run in 14 games this year (21.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 36.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.2%.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .174 AVG .275 .268 OBP .348 .312 SLG .431 7 XBH 11 4 HR 2 9 RBI 13 36/13 K/BB 26/9 2 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings