We have two matches in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 semifinals (on clay) today in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy, highlighted by Alejandro Tabilo (No. 145 in world) matching up against Benoit Paire (No. 147). For how to watch, head to ESPN, where the tennis action will be streaming live.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: July 15

July 15 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Today - July 15

Match Round Match Time Alejandro Tabilo vs. Benoit Paire Semifinal 1:00 PM ET Richard Gasquet vs. Daniel Rincon Semifinal 3:30 PM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Tabilo vs. Paire

In 10 tournaments this year, Tabilo has gone 13-9 and has not won a title.

Paire is 8-9 through nine tournaments this year, but has come up short in claiming any tournament victories.

Through 22 matches so far this year (across all court types), Tabilo has played 25 games per match and won 51.6% of them.

On clay, Tabilo has played 11 matches so far this year, totaling 25.5 games per match while winning 50.2% of games.

Tabilo has won 78.5% of his service games so far this year, and 20.4% of his return games.

Paire has averaged 26 games per match in his 17 matches played this year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.0% of games.

In nine matches on clay courts this year, Paire averages 27.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set with a 50.2% game winning percentage.

Including all surfaces, Paire's service game winning percentage is 70.3% (winning 71 of 101 service games) and his return game winning percentage is 17.7% (winning 17 of 96 return games).

Bet on Tabilo or Paire to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Alejandro Tabilo Kimmer Coppejans 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 Quarterfinal

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.