Andrew Novak is in fourth place, at -7, after the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Looking to place a bet on Andrew Novak at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Andrew Novak Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Novak has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also shooting six bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Novak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Novak has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Novak has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 36 -5 279 0 15 0 2 $1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) have averaged a score of -12 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Novak has played i the last year (7,275 yards) is 53 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,328).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Novak's Last Time Out

Novak was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic placed him in the 46th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Novak shot better than 81% of the field (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Novak recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Novak recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Novak's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the field average (6.4).

In that most recent outing, Novak's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Novak ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Novak finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Novak Odds to Win: +1000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Novak's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.