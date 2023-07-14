The field is getting smaller at the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open, with Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in a quarterfinal versus Mayar Sherif. Osorio Serrano's odds are the fifth-best among the field at +700 to win this tournament at Country Time Club.

Osorio Serrano at the 2023 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Osorio Serrano's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 (at 11:15 AM ET), Osorio Serrano will meet Sherif, after beating Erika Andreeva 6-7, 6-0, 6-2 in the last round.

Osorio Serrano Stats

In the Round of 16, Osorio Serrano won 6-7, 6-0, 6-2 versus Andreeva on Thursday.

In 15 tournaments over the past 12 months, Osorio Serrano is 22-16 and has yet to win a title.

Osorio Serrano is 10-4 on clay over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Osorio Serrano has played 38 matches and 22.5 games per match.

In her 14 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Osorio Serrano has averaged 21.4 games.

Over the past year, Osorio Serrano has won 60% of her service games, and she has won 40.4% of her return games.

Osorio Serrano has been victorious in 66.7% of her service games on clay over the past 12 months and 40.3% of her return games.

