The Swiss Open Gstaad is nearing its close in Gstaad, Switzerland, as Hamad Medjedovic plays in a quarterfinal against Yannick Hanfmann. Medjedovic's monyeline odds to win it all at Roy Emerson Arena are +1200.

Medjedovic at the 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Medjedovic's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 (at 4:30 AM ET), Medjedovic will play Hanfmann, after defeating Dominic Thiem 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 in the previous round.

Medjedovic Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Medjedovic defeated No. 94-ranked Thiem, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Medjedovic has not won any of his six tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 6-6.

In three tournaments on clay over the past year, Medjedovic has gone 3-3.

Medjedovic, over the past year, has played 12 matches across all court surfaces, and 26.4 games per match.

In his six matches on a clay surface over the past year, Medjedovic has averaged 26.0 games.

Medjedovic, over the past year, has won 75.0% of his service games and 24.6% of his return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Medjedovic has won 63.5% of his games on serve, and 26.5% on return.

