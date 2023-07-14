Friday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (45-46) taking on the Houston Astros (50-41) at 9:38 PM ET (on July 14). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Angels, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (7-4) to the mound, while J.P. France (4-3) will get the nod for the Astros.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Astros games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those games.

This season, Houston has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Houston is No. 10 in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (417 total runs).

Astros pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.65.

Astros Schedule