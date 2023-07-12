A pair of the WNBA's top scorers match up -- Napheesa Collier (third, 21.8 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (third, 21.8) -- when the Minnesota Lynx (9-10) host the Dallas Wings (10-9) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSW.

There is no line set for the game.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Twitter and BSSW

Wings vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 84 Wings 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-1.6)

Minnesota (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 165.6

Wings vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Dallas' record against the spread is 9-9-0.

Dallas has seen six of its 18 games hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

At 83.6 points scored per game and 82.7 points allowed, the Wings are fifth in the league offensively and seventh defensively.

Dallas is the best team in the league in rebounds per game (39.1) and third-best in rebounds allowed (33.1).

At 13.5 turnovers committed per game and 14.3 turnovers forced, the Wings are sixth and fourth in the WNBA, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Wings are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.5). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 28.2%.

Defensively, the Wings are sixth in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.2. They are sixth in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.9%.

Dallas takes 31.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 68.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.3% of Dallas' buckets are 3-pointers, and 78.7% are 2-pointers.

