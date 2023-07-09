At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, July 9, 2023, the Indiana Fever (5-13) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Wings (9-9) at 4:00 PM ET. The game airs on ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Fever matchup.

Wings vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wings vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-2) 170.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-1.5) 170.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-1.5) 170.5 -140 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-1.5) 170.5 -135 +105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Wings vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Wings have covered nine times in 17 games with a spread this season.
  • The Fever are 10-7-0 ATS this year.
  • Dallas has an ATS record of 5-6 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
  • Indiana has covered the spread nine times this season (9-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, six out of the Wings' 17 games have gone over the point total.
  • So far this season, 10 out of the Fever's 17 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

