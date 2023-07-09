On Sunday, Kyle Tucker (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 93 hits and an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .475. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Tucker has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has gone deep in 13 games this season (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (39.8%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (15.9%).

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year (35 of 88), with two or more runs nine times (10.2%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .269 AVG .313 .352 OBP .380 .438 SLG .513 17 XBH 16 5 HR 8 23 RBI 33 22/21 K/BB 26/19 9 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings