Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .226.
- Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this season (34 of 64), with at least two hits 11 times (17.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this season (24 of 64), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.179
|AVG
|.275
|.275
|OBP
|.348
|.321
|SLG
|.431
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|13
|36/13
|K/BB
|26/9
|2
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 88 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.82 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went nine scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 34th, 1.016 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
