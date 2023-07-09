Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .273 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Logan Gilbert) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .254 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- In 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%) McCormick has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (16.0%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.0% of his games this season, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (18.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 19 games this season (38.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.294
|AVG
|.216
|.375
|OBP
|.289
|.553
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|23/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|5
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 88 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Gilbert (6-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.82 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw nine scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 34th, 1.016 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
