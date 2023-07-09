The Seattle Mariners (44-44) visit the Houston Astros (50-40) on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (6-5) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (4-4) will answer the bell for the Astros.

Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (6-5, 3.82 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (4-4, 3.81 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak (4-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.81, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .281 against him.

Bielak has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Bielak heads into this game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 10 outings this season.

Brandon Bielak vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has the 24th-ranked slugging percentage (.391) and ranks 15th in home runs hit (102) in all of MLB. They have a collective .233 batting average, and are 25th in the league with 689 total hits and 16th in MLB action scoring 401 runs.

Bielak has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on 10 hits against the Mariners this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners will send Gilbert (6-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in nine scoreless innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.82, a 5.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.016.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 34th, 1.016 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st.

