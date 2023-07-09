Kyle Tucker and Julio Rodriguez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners square off at Minute Maid Park on Sunday (starting at 2:10 PM ET).

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 56 RBI (93 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .291/.366/.475 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 83 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .243/.342/.392 so far this year.

Bregman enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .188 with three walks and two RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (6-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 34th, 1.016 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Jul. 4 9.0 5 0 0 7 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 6.0 8 4 4 4 2 at Orioles Jun. 23 7.0 2 1 1 5 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 5.1 6 2 2 3 3 at Angels Jun. 11 3.0 8 7 6 2 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has collected 90 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He's slashed .249/.310/.413 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 74 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs, 50 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .253/.363/.397 slash line on the year.

Crawford heads into this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Astros Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

