Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (50-40) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (44-44) at 2:10 PM ET (on July 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (6-5) to the mound, while Brandon Bielak (4-4) will take the ball for the Astros.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

The Astros have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those contests.

This year, Houston has won nine of 18 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (416 total, 4.6 per game).

The Astros have the third-best ERA (3.67) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule